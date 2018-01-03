NOPD: Man dead, shot in the head on Elysian Fields Ave

(Photo: Matt Hinton / The New Orleans Advocate EXCLUSIVE TO WWLTV)

NEW ORLEANS -- Police are investigating a shooting just outside of St. Roch Wednesday afternoon that left one person dead.

The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. in the 1800 block of Elysian Fields Avenue.

An initial report from the New Orleans Police Department said a man was shot multiple times in the head. Police said he later died at the hospital.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

