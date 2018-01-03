NOPD: Man dead, shot in the head on Elysian Fields Ave

NEW ORLEANS -- Police are investigating a shooting just outside of St. Roch Wednesday afternoon that left one person dead.
The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. in the 1800 block of Elysian Fields Avenue.
An initial report from the New Orleans Police Department said a man was shot multiple times in the head. Police said he later died at the hospital.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
This is a developing story, Eyewitness News will update this story as it develops.
© 2018 WWL-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs