NOPD: Man fatally shot in Algiers

WWLTV.com , WWL 3:48 PM. CST December 24, 2016

NEW ORLEANS -- NOPD detectives are invsetigating a homicide in Algiers on Christmas Eve.

According to police, a man was shot in the head in the 3100 block of Somerset Drive just before 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24. He later died of his injuries.

No further information is currently available.

Anyone with information on this homicide is asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 504-822-1111.

