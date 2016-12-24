NOPD: Man fatally shot in Algiers

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS -- NOPD detectives are invsetigating a homicide in Algiers on Christmas Eve.

According to police, a man was shot in the head in the 3100 block of Somerset Drive just before 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24. He later died of his injuries.

No further information is currently available.

Anyone with information on this homicide is asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 504-822-1111.

