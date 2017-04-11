NOPD: Man found fatally shot in Mid-City

NEW ORLEANS -- The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was fatally shot on Tuesday in Mid-City.

The incident happened around 6 p.m. in the 300 block of Jane Alley.

Police said they found an older man who was shot multiple times outside an abandoned home. He was transported to an area hospital by EMS, but died a short time later.

The victim's name and official cause of death will be released by the parish coroner's office.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

© 2017 WWL-TV