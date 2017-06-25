NOPD: man found shot to death on Algiers front lawn

NEW ORLEANS -- Police are investigating a fatal shooting Sunday night in Algiers.

The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of Odeon Street.

Police said when they arrived, they found a man lying face-up on the front lawn of a home. He was shot multiple times, and police said he died on the scene.

A suspect or motive has not released.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

© 2017 WWL-TV