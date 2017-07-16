NOPD: Man punched from behind, robbed in the French Quarter

Photos courtesy NOPD

NEW ORLEANS -- Police are looking for a man they believe attacked someone from behind during a robbery in the French Quarter.

The robbery happened just after midnight Saturday in the 900 block of Dauphine Street.

The 34-year-old victim was hit in the head from behind by someone’s fist, according to an initial report from the police department. The subject then demanded the man’s belongings and ran away with his phone, wallet and $200, said police.

Police describe the man as having a receding hairline and was wearing blue jeans, white tennis shoes and had a white t-shirt hanging over his shoulder.

Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.



