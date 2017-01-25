NOPD: Man shot in Algiers

NOPD investigates a shooting in Algiers.

NEW ORLEANS -- Police are investigating a shooting Wednesday that left one person injured.

The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. in the 3300 block of Garden Oaks Drive.

Police said a man was shot, but there was no word on the man's condition.

No suspect or motive has been released in this incident.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

