NOPD: Man shot in Michoud

NEW ORLEANS -- Police are investigating a shooting Monday night in Michoud.

The incident happened around 9 p.m. in the 4900 block of Michoud Boulevard.

Police said a man was shot in the abdomen. There is no word on his condition.

No further details have been released at this time.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504)-822-1111

