WWL
Close
Weather Alert 2 weather alerts
Close

NOPD: Man shot in Michoud

WWLTV.com , WWL 9:25 PM. CDT May 15, 2017

NEW ORLEANS -- Police are investigating a shooting Monday night in Michoud.

The incident happened around 9 p.m. in the 4900 block of Michoud Boulevard.

Police said a man was shot in the abdomen. There is no word on his condition.

No further details have been released at this time.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504)-822-1111

© 2017 WWL-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories