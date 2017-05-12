WWL
NOPD: Man shot in St. Roch

WWLTV.com , WWL 10:03 PM. CDT May 12, 2017

NEW ORLEANS -- Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured in St. Roch Friday.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 2200 block of North Johnson Street.

Police said a man was shot in the face, however, the is no word on his condition.

No other details were made immediately available.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

