NOPD: man shot in the chest off Paris Avenue

Kevin Dupuy , WWLTV 5:52 PM. CDT June 27, 2017

NEW ORLEANS –Police are investigating a shooting on Paris Avenue and Lefreniere Street Tuesday afternoon.

According to New Orleans Police, the shooting happened before 5:20 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. Investigators say initial reports show a man was suffering from a single gunshot wound to the chest.


NOPD did not release any other information about the shooting at this time.

This is a developing story. 

