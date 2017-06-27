NOPD: man shot in the chest off Paris Avenue

NEW ORLEANS –Police are investigating a shooting on Paris Avenue and Lefreniere Street Tuesday afternoon.
According to New Orleans Police, the shooting happened before 5:20 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. Investigators say initial reports show a man was suffering from a single gunshot wound to the chest.
NOPD did not release any other information about the shooting at this time.
This is a developing story.
