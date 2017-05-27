NOPD: Man shot in the French Quarter

NEW ORLEANS -- Police are investigating a shooting Saturday night in the French Quarter.

The incident happened around 11 p.m. near the corner of St. Louis and Chartres streets.

Police said one man was injured, but there is no word on his condition.

No other details have been released.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

