NOPD: Man shot in the head near Orleans and Broad

NEW ORLEANS – Police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of Orleans Avenue.

Authorities said a man was shot in the head. There is no information on his condition.

No suspect or motive has been released at this time.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

