NOPD: Man shot, killed on Freret street

NEW ORLEANS -- Police are investigating a homicide on Freret Street.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, a man was shot and killed near the corner of Freret and Peniston on Wednesday, April 12.

The initial report of a man wounded came from police around 7:30 p.m., but police reclassified the investigation around 10:30 p.m., implying the victim later died while at the hospital.

Anyone with information on this homicide is asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 504-822-1111.

