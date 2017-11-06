WWL
NOPD: Man shot multiple times on the West Bank

November 06, 2017

NEW ORLEANS -- Police are investigating a shooting Monday night in Algiers that left one person injured.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of Casa Calvo Street.

Police said one man was shot multiple times and brought to an area hospital by private transportation.

No suspect or motive was named.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

