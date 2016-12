NEW ORLEANS – Police are investigating a shooting on the Interstate-10 overpass in New Orleans East Wednesday evening.

The incident happened around 7 p.m. at the I-10 East/Dwyer overpass.

Authorities said one man was shot.

No other information has been released at this time.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

