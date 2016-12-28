NOPD: man shot on the Westbank

(Photo: Staes, Mary)

NEW ORLEANS -- Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured on the Westbank.

The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 2600 block of Gen. Meyer Avenue.

Police said one man was shot. There is no word on his condition.

No suspect or motive has been released at this time.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

