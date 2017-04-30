NOPD: Man shot to death on Chef Menteur

NEW ORLEANS – Police are investigating a fatal shooting in New Orleans East.

It happened around 12:20 p.m. in the 6700 block of Chef Menteur Highway.

Police said when they arrived they found a man shot outside of a convenience store. Officials said he was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released.

Authorities have not named a suspect or motive at this time.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers (504) 822-1111.

