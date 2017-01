NEW ORLEANS -- Police are investigating a fatal shooting Uptown Sunday night.

The incident happened at the corner of Lasalle and Amelia streets around 8:30 p.m.

Authorities said a man was shot in the head.

No suspect or motive has been released in this shooting.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

