NOPD: Man struck from behind, robbed in the French Quarter

NEW ORLEANS -- Police are investigating a robbery in the French Quarter early Saturday morning where a man says he was attacked from behind.

The robbery happened just after midnight in the 900 block of Dauphine Street.

The 34-year-old victim was hit in the head from behind by someone’s fist, according to an initial report from the police department. The subject then demanded the man’s belongings and ran away with his phone, wallet and $200, said police.

ALSO: Man knocked out, robbed in French Quarter

Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.



© 2017 WWL-TV