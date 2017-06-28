NOPD: Man wanted for stealing car while owner was pumping gas

NEW ORLEANS – Police are looking for a man accused of stealing a car while the owner was pumping gas Tuesday.

According to New Orleans Police, the crime happened around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 2600 block of General DeGaulle Drive. Police say the man and two other subjects entered into the victim’s 2017 Volvo XC90 and drove away.

NOPD said OnStar tracked the car to the Fifth District, but the subjects were not found. The vehicle was recovered and returned to the owner.

Anyone with information is asked to contact NOPD Fifth District Detectives at 504-658-6050. Residents can also report crimes to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

© 2017 WWL-TV