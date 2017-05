(Photo: Winstrom, Sam)

NEW ORLEANS -- Two people were shot on Interstate 10 Tuesday night in New Orleans.

According to NOPD, a man and woman were shot on I-10 East near the Poydras Street exit. The Department of Transportation is reporting that I-10 East is shut down at the scene.

Eyeeitness News is on the scene and will have more on our 10 p.m. newscast

