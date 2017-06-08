WWL
NOPD: Multiple people shot on Franklin Avenue

Multiple people were shot in the Gentilly Terrace neighborhood Thursday night.

WWLTV 8:59 PM. CDT June 08, 2017

NEW ORLEANS -- Multiple people were shot in the Gentilly Terrace neighborhood Thursday night.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, officers were on the scene of a shooting with "multiple victims" in the 3600 block of Franklin Avenue as of 7:48 p.m. on June 8.

No further details are currently available. Eyewitness News will continue to update this story as it develops.

