NOPD: Multiple victims in Mid-City shooting

NEW ORLEANS – Police are investigating a shooting in Mid-City where multiple people were shot early Saturday morning.

The shooting was reported at 12:52 a.m. in the 3700 block of Tulane Avenue.

Police officials said the shooting happened near a large event in Mid-City. Two people died at the shooting scene, and three people are being treated at an area hospital.

Officials said they found one person injured in the 600 block of Telemachus Street. Another victim was found on Banks Street, as well as on Tulane Avenue, according to police.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

Initial reports from NOPD stated two separate shootings scenes with multiple victims. However, NOPD has provided updated information.

