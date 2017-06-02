NOPD: Multiple victims in two separate Mid-City shootings

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

NEW ORLEANS – Police are investigating two separate Mid-City shootings with multiple victims early Saturday morning.

The first shooting was reported at 12:52 a.m. in the 3700 block of Tulane Avenue. Police said five people were shot and two have died.

Within the next fifteen minutes a second shooting was reported at the corner of Orleans Avenue and Cortez Street. Police said four people were shot in that incident.

Anyone with information on either of these shootings is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

This story is breaking and will be updated as more information is made available. Initial updates reported from NOPD said four people died, and later updated to two people.

© 2017 WWL-TV