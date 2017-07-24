NOPD now investigating apparent kidnapping as act of domestic violence

NEW ORLEANS -- What appeared to be a kidnapping is now being investigated as an act of domestic violence.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, detectives located the woman they believed was kidnapped outside of Dave & Busters on Sunday, July 23. Police say the woman is in good health and that it appears she wasn't actually abducted.

According to the original release from NOPD, the attack happened around 5:15 p.m. in the 1200 block of Poydras Street. A woman was having drinks and playing video games with a man at Dave & Busters before they began to argue.

Police said the man followed the woman outside, struck her multiple times and punched her in the face knocking her unconscious.

The man and another person then put the victim inside a Toyota Tundra and drove away, according to NOPD.

However, in a follow up statement on Monday, July 24, police reclassified the incident as a domestic simple battery.

Police did not release any further details on the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 8th District detectives at (504) 658-6080 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

