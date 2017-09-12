NOPD officer accused of raping Kenner woman

KENNER -- An NOPD officer has been arrested on accusations that he raped a Kenner woman in an apartment that she shared with the suspect’s girlfriend, according to Kenner Police.



According to police records, William Burford was arrested Sept. 9 for third-degree rape and was booked into the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center later that day. He was released Sunday on a $25,000 bond.

The arrest report from Kenner Police say that the suspect, the suspect’s girlfriend and the victim returned to the women’s apartment after a night of drinking at a local bar.



At some point in the early morning hours of September 8, police said the woman told them she awoke to find the suspect on top of her performing a sexual act.



The victim said she became physically ill after the encounter and she eventually confided in her roommate. A few hours later the victim said she went to the hospital for an assault exam. She gave a statement to police and identified Burford as her assailant.



Police said that after an arrest at his Kenner home, Burford provided a statement saying that the sex was consensual, though police said he admitted that he did not receive verbal permission from the woman.

The New Orleans Police Department placed Burford on emergency suspension without pay while the alleged rape is being investigated, according to NOPD Communications Director Beau Tidwell.

“The allegations against Mr. Buford in no way reflect the values of the NOPD," Tidwell said.

Burford joined NOPD as a recruit in December of 2015 and was serving as an officer in the Fifth District prior to his arrest, according to Tidwell.

