NOPD officer's gun stolen during apartment burglary, police say

Photos courtesy NOPD

NEW ORLEANS - A service weapon belonging to a police officer is missing after a burglary in New Orleans East, authorities said Sunday.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, around 10 a.m. Friday, the officer went back to his apartment at the Carriage House complex on Curran Road and found his weapon and magazines missing.

Officials said the police officer's Glock model 22 with the serial number NO0059PD, a black Safariland brand level 3 holster, two magazines holding 15 rounds and a total of 45 .40 caliber, hollow point Speer Gold Dot ammunition was stolen from inside the officer's apartment.

The New Orleans Police Department provided a photo of a similar weapon to media.

Anyone with information about this burglary is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

