NOPD: One dead after double shooting in St. Roch

WWLTV.com , WWL 9:15 PM. CDT May 01, 2017

NEW ORLEANS – Police are investigating a deadly double shooting Monday night.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. in the 2300 block of N. Claiborne Avenue.

A woman died at the scene and a man has been brought to an area hospital according to the New Orleans Police Department.

No other details have been released at this time. WWL-TV has a crew on the way to the scene and will have the latest on the Eyewitness News at 10.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111. 

