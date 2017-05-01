NOPD: One dead after double shooting in St. Roch

NEW ORLEANS – Police are investigating a deadly double shooting Monday night.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. in the 2300 block of N. Claiborne Avenue.

NOPD has blocked off N. Derbigny & Spain Streets as well as the 2300 block of N. Claiborne pic.twitter.com/8xAxuBQS8V — Caresse Jackman (@CaresseJ) May 2, 2017

A woman died at the scene and a man has been brought to an area hospital according to the New Orleans Police Department.

No other details have been released at this time.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

