NOPD: One dead after triple shooting in the 7th Ward

NEW ORLEANS -- Police are investigating a shooting in the 7th Ward Wednesday night that left one man dead and two others injured.

The incident happened in the 2300 block of A. P. Tureaud Avenue around 7:30 p.m.

Police said when officers arrived at the scene they found three men who were shot. They added it appears all three were sitting inside of a white Monte Carlo which was parked in front of a house at the time of the shooting.

One man was able to get out of the car was collapsed on the steps of a nearby house. Police said he died at the scene.

The other two men were found inside the car, police said. NOPD said they are expected to live.

No other information has been released at this time.

This is the second triple shooting in the city in less than 24-hours. Police have not said the shootings are connected.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, there have been 174 murder so far in 2016. That surpasses the number of murders in 2015 by 10.

There have been 478 shootings in the city so far, according to WWL-TV Crime Analyst Jeff Asher.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

(© 2016 WWL)