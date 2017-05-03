NOPD: One dead, one injured in N.O. East shooting

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

NEW ORLEANS -- Police are investigating a deadly double shooting Wednesday in New Orleans East.

The incident happened around 2 p.m. in the 7200 block of Chef Menteur Highway.

Police said two men were shot, and one died from his injuries. No details were provided on the other man's condition.

No other details have been released.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

