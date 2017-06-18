WWL
NOPD: one man hurt in late night shooting on Fourth St.

Kevin Dupuy, WWLTV 10:48 PM. CDT June 18, 2017

NEW ORLEANS – Police are investigating a shooting in the 3800 block of Fourth Street in New Orleans late Sunday night.

New Orleans Police began investigating the shooting before 10:40 p.m. Sunday. Initial reports indicate that there is one male victim.

NOPD did not say whether the injuries were life-threatening.

This is a developing story.

© 2017 WWL-TV


