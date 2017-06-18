NOPD: one man hurt in late night shooting on Fourth St.

NEW ORLEANS – Police are investigating a shooting in the 3800 block of Fourth Street in New Orleans late Sunday night.
New Orleans Police began investigating the shooting before 10:40 p.m. Sunday. Initial reports indicate that there is one male victim.
#NOPD is investigating a shooting in the 3800 block of Fourth Street. Initial report states there is one male victim. #NOPDAlert— NOPD (@NOPDNews) June 19, 2017
NOPD did not say whether the injuries were life-threatening.
This is a developing story.
