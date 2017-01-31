NOPD: One person dead after double shooting near Algiers school

NOPD investigates a shooting in Algiers.

NEW ORLEANS -- Police are investigating a shooting Tuesday night that left one person dead in Algiers.

The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. in the 3300 block of Huntlee Drive.

The scene is near Edna Karr High School. There was a basketball game scheduled at the school for 7 p.m.

There is no word from police on the condition of the second victim.

No other details have been released at this time.

