NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

NEW ORLEANS -- Police are investigating a shooting in the Desire neighborhood Sunday afternoon.

The incident happened around 6 p.m. in the 3400 block of Louisa Street.

Police said one man had been shot in the head. There was no immediate word on his condition.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

