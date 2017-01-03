NOPD: One person shot on Dumaine St.

NEW ORLEANS -- Police are investigating a shooting Tuesday evening that left one person injured.

The incident happened shortly after 7:30 p.m. in the 2500 block of Dumaine Street.

Authorities said one person was shot in the chest. There is no word on their condition.

This is the second shooting of the day reported in the area.

Around 3:30 p.m., NOPD said a shooting was reported in the 2700 block of Orleans Avenue; only four blocks away.

In that incident, a man was shot in the head.

Police have not released his condition or if the shootings are related.

Anyone with information about these shootings is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

(© 2017 WWL)