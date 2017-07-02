UPDATE: 7-year-old hurt in triple shooting on I-10 East

NEW ORLEANS – Parts of I-10 East were closed Sunday afternoon as New Orleans Police investigated a shooting with three victims, including a child.

New Orleans Police were called to the scene near Read Boulevard around 5:22 p.m. in regards to an aggravated battery shooting in the area. Police later learned that the victims had traveled to a home in the 7100 block of Barrington Court.

Investigators say a man, woman and child were traveling on I-10 when a vehicle pulled up next to them and opened fire. The man suffered gunshot wounds to the arm and leg. The woman suffered a gunshot wound to the arm and a 7-year-old child suffered a gunshot wound to the leg.

Police say the victim's vehicle then traveled off the road and through fencing, then continued on a service road to the Barrington Court home.

EMS transported the victims to an area hospital for treatment.

NOPD are currently gathering evidence and information to identify a motive as well as those responsible for the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact NOPD Seventh District Detectives at 504-658-6070. Residents can also report crimes to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

I-10 East was closed for more than an hour and finally reopened to traffic around 7:30 p.m.

Sunday's shooting is the latest of several recent cases of gun violence on I-10 in New Orleans. Last month, a Mississippi family claimed someone shot at their car while driving on I-10 East toward Slidell. Before that incident, crime analyst Jeff Asher reported there have been 19 shooting on I-10 in New Orleans since the start of 2016.

© 2017 WWL-TV