NOPD: Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run

NEW ORLEANS -- Police are investigating a traffic incident that left a pedestrian dead Saturday night.

According to police, it happened around 9 p.m. at the intersection of Earhart Boulevard and South Galvez Street.

Police said a 58-year-old man was hit and the suspect fled the scene. The make and model of the vehicle are unknown at this time.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

