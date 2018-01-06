NOPD: Person of interest sought in double shooting on Royal Street

NEW ORLEANS – Police are searching for a man wanted as a person of interest in a double shooting that happened early Saturday morning.



Officers responded to the shooting in the 100 block of Royal Street around 4:15 a.m. A 57-year-old man was shot in the arm and a 29-year-old man was shot in the leg, police say.



The man police are searching for is not considered a suspect and is only considered a person of interest. Investigators believe the man has valuable information about the shooting.



Police are also searching for a vehicle described as a white 2003 Toyota Sequoia with Louisiana license plate number YKY 336.



Anyone with information about the person of interest or his whereabouts is asked to call NOPD Eighth District Detectives at 504-658-6080 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.



© 2018 WWL-TV