NOPD: Pizza delivery driver dead after Algiers shooting

NEW ORLEANS -- Police are investigating a shooting that left a pizza delivery driver dead Monday night in Algiers.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. at the corner Stratford Place and Westchester Street.

No information was available on where the man was shot, but authorities confirmed he was shot multiple times.

Investigators said the man was a Dominos pizza driver, who was delivering to one of the homes on the block. They added a trainee was with the man, but that person was not injured in the shooting.

A suspect or motive has not been released at this time.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

(© 2017 WWL)