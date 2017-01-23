WWL
NOPD: Pizza delivery driver dead after Algiers shooting

Jade Cunningham talks about the fatal shooting of a pizza delivery man in Algiers.

WWLTV.com , WWL 11:08 PM. CST January 23, 2017

NEW ORLEANS -- Police are investigating a shooting that left a pizza delivery driver dead Monday night in Algiers.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. at the corner Stratford Place and Westchester Street.

No information was available on where the man was shot, but authorities confirmed he was shot multiple times.  

Investigators said the man was a Dominos pizza driver, who was delivering to one of the homes on the block. They added a trainee was with the man, but that person was not injured in the shooting.

A suspect or motive has not been released at this time.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

(© 2017 WWL)


