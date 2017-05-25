NOPD searching for armed robbers after would-be victims walk away

(Photo: NOPD)

NEW ORLEANS -- Police are searching for a pair of would-be armed robbers after their victims simply walked away.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, two armed men attempted to rob two people in the 900 block of Dauphine Street around 4:45 a.m. on May 21.

Police say the two unidentified men approached the victims, pulled out handguns and demanded. The victims refused, and apparently just walked away.

A nearby security camera captured an image of the would-be robbers. If you can identify these two men, please call NOPD Detective Alicia Pierre at 504-658-6070 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 504-822-1111.

