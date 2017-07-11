WWL
Close

NOPD searching for Person of Interest in N.O. rapper homicide case

WWLTV 5:25 PM. CDT July 11, 2017

Police are searching for a man who may have information on the murder of a New Orleans rapper.

According to NOPD, detectives are looking for 27-year-old Kyron D. Williams. Williams is a person of interest that may have information on the fatal shooting of Desmone Jerome, better known as “BTY Young’n.”

Williams is not a suspect in the case, according to police.

MORE: 'It was like I was numb': friend, mentor recalls local rapper shot to death

Jerome was fatally shot on April 29, around 11:14 p.m. in the 9200 block of Airline Highway.

Third District NOPD officers found him dead on the ground in a gas station pumping area with multiple gunshot wounds.

Darryl Bannister, 31, was arrested and booked with second-degree murder less than a month later.


© 2017 WWL-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories