NOPD searching for Person of Interest in N.O. rapper homicide case

Detectives are seeking to speak with Kyron D. Williams in relation to this incident. Williams is not wanted in connection with the homicide, but detectives feel he may have knowledge of information that could aid their investigation. (Photo: NOPD)

Police are searching for a man who may have information on the murder of a New Orleans rapper.

According to NOPD, detectives are looking for 27-year-old Kyron D. Williams. Williams is a person of interest that may have information on the fatal shooting of Desmone Jerome, better known as “BTY Young’n.”

Williams is not a suspect in the case, according to police.

Jerome was fatally shot on April 29, around 11:14 p.m. in the 9200 block of Airline Highway.

Third District NOPD officers found him dead on the ground in a gas station pumping area with multiple gunshot wounds.

Darryl Bannister, 31, was arrested and booked with second-degree murder less than a month later.





