NOPD searching for Person of Interest in N.O. rapper homicide case

Police are searching for a man who may have information on the murder of a New Orleans rapper.
According to NOPD, detectives are looking for 27-year-old Kyron D. Williams. Williams is a person of interest that may have information on the fatal shooting of Desmone Jerome, better known as “BTY Young’n.”
Williams is not a suspect in the case, according to police.
Jerome was fatally shot on April 29, around 11:14 p.m. in the 9200 block of Airline Highway.
Third District NOPD officers found him dead on the ground in a gas station pumping area with multiple gunshot wounds.
Darryl Bannister, 31, was arrested and booked with second-degree murder less than a month later.
