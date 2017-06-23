NOPD: Shooting suspect arrested after pointing gun at detective

NEW ORLEANS – A man is in jail after police say he shot someone in New Orleans East, then pointed a gun at a detective two days later.

Police said Jameal Williams, 18, shot someone the afternoon of June 12 in the 10700 block of Vienna Street. The victim told police he was playing cards outside a home when shots were fired.

Detectives said through the investigation, they were able to connect Williams’ car to the shooting.

On July 14, officers saw Williams at an apartment complex in the 14400 block of Peltier Street. After several hours of watching the complex, a detective went inside with his vehicle to try to find Williams. Police said Williams walked up to the car with a handgun and pointed it at the detective. Officers said the detective was able to drive away from the incident unharmed.

Police said units were able to surround the complex and arrest Williams, who was inside an apartment unit.

Police said when they searched the residence, they found a .40 caliber handgun. Ballistics testing showed the handgun matched the weapon used in the Corinne Street shooting.

Williams was booked with numerous charges, including flight from an officer and aggravated assault.

