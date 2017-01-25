NEW ORLEANS -- One man is dead after an operation to arrest a pair of armed robbery suspects ended in an officer-involved shooting, New Orleans Police say.

The incident happened around 5 p.m. Tuesday, in the 10000 block of Curran Blvd at the Carriage House Apartments in New Orleans East.

According to NOPD Superintendent Michael Harrison, a robbery investigation led them to the complex. Harrison said two suspects who police believe were involved in one or more armed robberies were inside of an apartment that faced the complex courtyard.

"Plain clothes officers were inside of the courtyard to do surveillance on apartment 64," Harrison said.

The chief said at some point, the surveillance team saw the two suspects leave, and before the NOPD's tactical team could enter the courtyard, the suspects ran.

"What I can say right now is that our officer fired his weapon multiple times, striking the suspect who collapsed, and is now deceased in the courtyard," Harrison. "The firearm he was seen carrying is on the ground next to his body."

"One of the suspects was armed with a semi-automatic weapon, which he raised at an officer, according to an eyewitness," said a statement from the NOPD. The man who was shot died at the scene. His identity and cause of death will be released once an autopsy is completed.

The chief added that the incident was not caught on body-worn camera video because the officer was in plain clothes.

Harrison said the Force Investigation Team at the Public Integrity Bureau are the lead investigators but are being joined by the Independent Police Monitor and the Federal Consent Decree Monitor. He added the FBI Civil Rights department is also involved in the investigation.

No officers were injured, according to the NOPD.

As officers continue their investigation, some in the area have questions about what happened, including Rodriguez Porche.

"What was the probable cause? What happened? What took place?" Porche said.

Porche also said he was devastated a shooting happened just down the road from where he lives. Like many in the city, he said no matter the circumstance, shootings and crime need to stop.

"We need to change the environment in which we live in," he said. "Then we can better ourselves and come together and try and change the future."

