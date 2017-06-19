WWL
NOPD SWAT team called to home on N. Galvez Street

The New Orleans Police SWAT Team was called to a home in the 1600 block of North Galvez Street Tuesday morning.

Kevin Dupuy , WWLTV 4:52 AM. CDT June 20, 2017

“Initial reports show one barricaded subject,” a spokesperson for New Orleans Police said.

Authorities have not issued any more information about this incident at this time.

