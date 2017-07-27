NOPD: teen injured in early morning Algiers shooting

NEW ORLEANS -- Police are investigating a shooting early Thursday morning in Algiers.
The shooting happened around 2 a.m. in the 100 block of Westpark Court.
Police said 15-year-old victim was walking with his friends when two people came up to them and started shooting. The teen was brought to a local hospital by ambulance, but there is no word on his condition.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
