NOPD: teen shot in leg on Chef Menteur Hwy

NEW ORLEANS – Police say a juvenile was hurt in a shooting on Chef Menteur Highway Wednesday morning.

According to New Orleans Police, the shooting happened in the 8500 block of Chef Menteur Highway.

“Initial reports show a juvenile male suffering a gunshot wound to the leg,” NOPD said.

Police did not release any additional details about the shooting.

