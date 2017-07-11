WWL
NOPD: teen shot in leg on Chef Menteur Hwy

Kevin Dupuy , WWLTV 5:08 AM. CDT July 12, 2017

NEW ORLEANS – Police say a juvenile was hurt in a shooting on Chef Menteur Highway Wednesday morning.

According to New Orleans Police, the shooting happened in the 8500 block of Chef Menteur Highway.

“Initial reports show a juvenile male suffering a gunshot wound to the leg,” NOPD said.

Police did not release any additional details about the shooting.

This is a developing story

