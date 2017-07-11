NOPD: teen shot in leg on Chef Menteur Hwy

NEW ORLEANS – Police say a juvenile was hurt in a shooting on Chef Menteur Highway Wednesday morning.
According to New Orleans Police, the shooting happened in the 8500 block of Chef Menteur Highway.
“Initial reports show a juvenile male suffering a gunshot wound to the leg,” NOPD said.
#NOPD is investigating a shooting in the 8500 block of Chef Menteur Highway. #NOPDAlert— NOPD (@NOPDNews) July 12, 2017
Police did not release any additional details about the shooting.
This is a developing story
© 2017 WWL-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs