Marigny neighborhood

NEW ORLEANS -- Summer break is supposed to be a time of fun and exploration for kids, but one group of young teens used the time off from school to allegedly commit an armed robbery in the Marigny.

Thursday night around 11:30 p.m., a 35 -year-old man was robbed near the intersection of Kerlerec and Dauphine. According to NOPD, the victim told police that a group of boys approached him, pulled a gun and demanded his money and cell phone.

One of the boys reportedly took the man's cash and gave him back the wallet before they all took off running.

The robbery happened not far from Barbara Cribbs' home. She said the crime brought back a painful memory.

"I got mugged, right here, and this was way before Katrina, by two young boys," Cribbs said. "They threw me down the steps and they took my keys. I was going to the gym at 7 o'clock in the morning."

Marigny neighbors said they are shocked at the young ages of the suspects, all reportedly in the early-to-mid-teens.

"Where are the parents," Cribbs asked. "Where are they at 11:30 at night? Isn't there a curfew? Should kids be home by eight or nine?"

Sonny Lee is the founder and director of the New Orleans nonprofit "Son of a Saint," a mentorship program for fatherless boys.

Lee says the young people who committed the Marigny armed robbery should be held accountable, but he maintains there are reasons why some turn to crime at an early age.

"If all they see is drugs and violence and bad language being used around them and abuse -- physical, verbal abuse -- then that's what they know," Lee said. "You're dealing with boys who haven't been conditioned over time to know right from wrong or to be able to make good decisions."

Lee urges everyone in the community to offer young people healthier outlets such as a summer job or internship.

"Positive reinforcement is what they need," Lee said. "Advocate for these boys, show love and compassion."

State troopers detained 5 teens shortly after Thursday night's robbery.

They arrested one of them, a 15-year-old, after he was identified by the victim.

