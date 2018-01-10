NOPD: Three high school students arrested for armed robbery

Image via NOPD



NEW ORLEANS – Police say three high school students were arrested for an armed robbery that occurred last week in the Milan neighborhood.



The armed robbery took place on January 4 around 3 p.m. in the 1900 block of Louisiana Avenue when three males approached the victim. Police say one of them produced a gun and demanded money from the victim. One of the boys went through the victim’s pockets while the third acted as a lookout.



The three boys then fled the scene.



Detectives were able to identify and obtain arrest warrants for 18-year-old Bennie Keeler, 17-year-old Wayne Atlow and a third juvenile. All three were arrested on Tuesday at Cohen Preparatory School located in the 3500 block of Dryades Street.



While arresting the juvenile, officers found a loaded gun on him.



Police say a check of the gun revealed that it was stolen from a vehicle burglary in December in the Sixth District.



Atlow and Keeler were booked with one count of armed robbery. The juvenile was booked into the Juvenile Justice Center with one count of armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a juvenile, carrying of a firearm on school property and illegal possession of stolen firearms.



