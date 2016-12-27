NOPD: Triple shooting in Gentilly Woods

NEW ORLEANS -- Police are investigating a shooting that left three men injured in Gentilly Woods Tuesday night.

The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. in the 4800 block of Montegut Drive.

Authorities said one man was shot to the hand and head. Another victim was shot in the right shoulder, and the third victim was shot multiple times in the torso.

Officials added two men were brought to the hospital by ambulance, and the other man was taken to the hospital by car.

No suspect or motive has been released.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

(© 2016 WWL)