NOPD: Triple shooting in St. Roch

NEW ORLEANS -- The NOPD is investigating a triple shooting in St. Roch Saturday night.

It happened around 10 p.m. in the 2600 block of North Prieur Street.

Initial reports show two male victims and one female victim.

The female was brought to the hospital by private conveyance. The two male victims were shot in the head and back.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. No further information is available at this time.

