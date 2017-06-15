NOPD: Two dead, one injured after connected overnight shootings

NEW ORLEANS – Two men are dead and another person is injured after two shooting incidents Thursday night.

The first shooting happened around 11:15 p.m. at the corner of South Carrollton Avenue and Earhart Boulevard. Police said they found a man who had been shot several times in the street. He was brought to the hospital, where police said he later died.

Less than twenty minutes later, around 11:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at North Johnson and Bienville streets. There, police said they found a 28-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds in the backseat of a Honda Civic. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Shortly after, a 26-year-old man arrived at an area hospital with a gunshot wound, but police said he is expected to live.

Authorities said the two shootings are connected.

Anyone with information about these shootings is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

