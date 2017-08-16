NEW ORLEANS - Two men have been connected to a murder earlier this year, according to police.

Investigators said Damond Scott, 18, and Edwin Ben, 23, have been identified as suspects in the murder of 29-year-old Tommie Wimberly.

Police said Wimberley was found Jan 17. around 2:30 p.m. with another man. Both of them were shot multiple times inside an SUV on the 1600 block of Mandeville Street, and Wimberly later died.

Police said Scott was arrested for an unrelated crime on March 15, and rebooked at the Orleans Justice Center on June 7 with one count of second-degree murder.

Ben was arrested and extradited to Minneapolis to face charges in another crime there. New Orleans Police said they are working to bring second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder charges against Ben.

Police said the investigation into this crime is still ongoing, and they are working to identify any other suspects.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

